In Mukachevo, a court sentenced four teenagers who raped and robbed a woman

In Mukachevo, a court handed down sentences to teenagers, finding them guilty of gang rape and robbery of a woman. Two of the accused received seven years and one month in prison, while the third defendant, who already had a criminal record, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the prosecutors of the Mukachevo District Prosecutor's Office, led by its head Yuriy Domnitsky, the guilt of the teenagers in rape committed by a group of persons and robbery combined with violence, committed under martial law (Part 3 of Article 152, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), was proven.

The investigation established that the crime occurred around midnight when a 46-year-old woman was returning home. A group of teenagers offered her help, but under the guise of escorting her to a taxi, the attackers lured the victim to a deserted place. There, they took her jewelry and cash, after which they committed rape.

Materials regarding the fourth accomplice, who had not reached the age of criminal responsibility, have been submitted to the court to decide on his placement in a specialized institution.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained the teenagers on July 23 after a 46-year-old Mukachevo resident contacted the police.