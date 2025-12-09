In Mukachevo, a court sentenced four teenagers who raped and robbed a woman

$42.070.01
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 15005 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 35493 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 24814 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28639 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 39086 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33361 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34934 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32659 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34615 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas Day
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligence
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 56518 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 51703 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Pope Leo XIV
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 61002 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
In Mukachevo, a court sentenced four teenagers who raped and robbed a woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In Mukachevo, a court sentenced three teenagers to imprisonment for the gang rape and robbery of a 46-year-old woman. Two received seven years and one month each, and the third, who already had a criminal record, received seven years and two months.

In Mukachevo, a court sentenced four teenagers who raped and robbed a woman

In Mukachevo, a court handed down sentences to teenagers, finding them guilty of gang rape and robbery of a woman. Two of the accused received seven years and one month in prison, while the third defendant, who already had a criminal record, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the prosecutors of the Mukachevo District Prosecutor's Office, led by its head Yuriy Domnitsky, the guilt of the teenagers in rape committed by a group of persons and robbery combined with violence, committed under martial law (Part 3 of Article 152, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), was proven.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter09.12.25, 10:10 • 3592 views

The investigation established that the crime occurred around midnight when a 46-year-old woman was returning home. A group of teenagers offered her help, but under the guise of escorting her to a taxi, the attackers lured the victim to a deserted place. There, they took her jewelry and cash, after which they committed rape. 

Materials regarding the fourth accomplice, who had not reached the age of criminal responsibility, have been submitted to the court to decide on his placement in a specialized institution.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained the teenagers on July 23 after a 46-year-old Mukachevo resident contacted the police. 

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
Life imprisonment
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Mukachevo