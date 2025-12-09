In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 10474 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11162 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 18668 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 31013 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 29027 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 32312 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31157 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33019 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 46417 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 42099 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.2m/s
82%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changesDecember 8, 11:03 PM • 10184 views
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - AxiosDecember 9, 12:12 AM • 7348 views
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of UkraineDecember 9, 01:19 AM • 3910 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 10972 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 14518 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 10477 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 13280 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 46418 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 42100 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 42021 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Brussels
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 500 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 19228 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 55330 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 62160 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 72282 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Time (magazine)
Spotify
Film

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his underage stepdaughter in 2022. He was also found to have illegally stored ammunition and explosives.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter, taking advantage of her helplessness, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a court sentenced a resident of Shepetivka district to life imprisonment for repeatedly committing sexual violence against his minor stepdaughter in 2022. The man lived with the family and took advantage of the child's helplessness and trust.

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, "the pre-trial investigation established that in June and September, the convicted man raped the girl while she was sleeping, in the presence of his other minor child." "In December of the same year, trying to overcome resistance, he put a rag with a strong smell to the girl's face, from which she lost consciousness, after which he raped her again. The victim suffered bodily injuries," the report says.

During a search at the convicted person's place of residence, a significant amount of ammunition and explosives that he illegally stored were seized.

In court, the man did not admit his guilt and tried to avoid responsibility, including through false testimonies of close acquaintances. However, the prosecutor's office refuted such claims and proved his guilt completely. Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, evidence of recurrence and circumstances of the crimes was collected, and a number of forensic examinations were conducted.

The public prosecution was supported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, who insisted on the harshest possible punishment.

"The court found the man guilty under articles on the rape of a minor child, committed repeatedly and in family relations (Parts 4, 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as for illegal storage of ammunition and explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The final punishment is life imprisonment," the prosecutor's office stated.

"Life imprisonment is a just punishment for a person who has repeatedly committed sexual crimes against a minor child. We, as the prosecution, have made every effort to ensure that the rapist receives the maximum penalty," said Anton Kovalskyi, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children20.11.25, 10:21 • 30805 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Life imprisonment
Khmelnytskyi Oblast