In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter, taking advantage of her helplessness, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a court sentenced a resident of Shepetivka district to life imprisonment for repeatedly committing sexual violence against his minor stepdaughter in 2022. The man lived with the family and took advantage of the child's helplessness and trust. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, "the pre-trial investigation established that in June and September, the convicted man raped the girl while she was sleeping, in the presence of his other minor child." "In December of the same year, trying to overcome resistance, he put a rag with a strong smell to the girl's face, from which she lost consciousness, after which he raped her again. The victim suffered bodily injuries," the report says.

During a search at the convicted person's place of residence, a significant amount of ammunition and explosives that he illegally stored were seized.

In court, the man did not admit his guilt and tried to avoid responsibility, including through false testimonies of close acquaintances. However, the prosecutor's office refuted such claims and proved his guilt completely. Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, evidence of recurrence and circumstances of the crimes was collected, and a number of forensic examinations were conducted.

The public prosecution was supported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, who insisted on the harshest possible punishment.

"The court found the man guilty under articles on the rape of a minor child, committed repeatedly and in family relations (Parts 4, 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as for illegal storage of ammunition and explosives (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The final punishment is life imprisonment," the prosecutor's office stated.

"Life imprisonment is a just punishment for a person who has repeatedly committed sexual crimes against a minor child. We, as the prosecution, have made every effort to ensure that the rapist receives the maximum penalty," said Anton Kovalskyi, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children