Espresso Index: how and where coffee prices are rising in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

The average price of a cup of espresso in Ukraine increased by 17% over the year, reaching UAH 41 in December 2025. The most expensive coffee is in Lviv region (UAH 47), the cheapest is in Khmelnytskyi region (UAH 33).

Espresso Index: how and where coffee prices are rising in Ukraine

Coffee in Ukraine has become more expensive again: the average price of a cup of espresso reached UAH 41 in December 2025. This is 17% more than in December last year, when a cup of coffee could be bought for UAH 35. This is reported by "Opendatabot", writes UNN.

Details

The most expensive espresso is currently drunk in Lviv region - on average, UAH 47 per cup. Over the year, the price here increased by 19%. The region topped the "coffee rating" for the first time in recent years, displacing the long-time southern leader. Odesa region, which was a record holder for coffee prices for two years in a row, in December 2025 was in second place - UAH 45 for espresso.

However, not the whole country drinks coffee at Lviv prices. The cheapest espresso for the third year in a row can be found in Khmelnytskyi region - UAH 33 per cup. Even despite the fact that here too the price increased by 18% over the year. For UAH 35, you can drink espresso in Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions.

But the largest annual increase in the cost of espresso was recorded in the frontline Sumy region: +26%. Despite this, the average price is still lower than the all-Ukrainian one - 36 hryvnias. It should be noted that last year Sumy region was among the regions with the cheapest coffee.

Addition

The Espresso Index is an economic indicator used to measure the cost of a standard serving of espresso in various cities around the world. It can be useful for comparing price levels and the cost of living in different locations. This indicator helps to assess how large the difference in prices for identical goods and services in different countries is, reflecting purchasing power and inflation.

