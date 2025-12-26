$41.930.22
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 11632 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22981 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 17294 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 15067 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16823 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 19151 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37071 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17077 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34426 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18671 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 9128 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 20115 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 11189 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 10641 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 2614 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system

11:18 AM • 22988 views
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22988 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated

December 26, 08:30 AM • 37073 views
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37073 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service

December 26, 08:10 AM • 34430 views
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34430 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth

December 25, 10:58 AM • 90362 views
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 90362 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 368 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 3500 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18770 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24199 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 27850 views
Heating

Theobromine in coffee and chocolate slows down cellular aging: new research results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Scientists have found a link between the level of theobromine in the blood and molecular markers of longevity. High concentrations of theobromine correlate with a slowdown in cell aging.

Theobromine in coffee and chocolate slows down cellular aging: new research results

Scientists have discovered a direct link between the level of the alkaloid theobromine in the blood and molecular markers of longevity, which opens up new prospects in studying the effect of diet on biological age. The study, published in the journal "Aging", is based on the analysis of data from 1669 participants from Great Britain and Germany, writes UNN.

Details

Using "epigenetic clocks," researchers found that a high concentration of theobromine – a compound most abundant in cocoa, as well as in coffee and tea – correlates with a slowdown in cellular aging.

Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists25.12.25, 03:45 • 18963 views

Scientists looked for specific chemical "tags" in DNA that do not change the genes themselves but affect their activity. Checking other components, including caffeine, showed that theobromine has a positive effect on gene activity.

Scientists' opinions and limitations

The researchers emphasize that only an association has been found, not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The exact dosage of chocolate or coffee needed to achieve the effect also remains unclear.

We looked for chemical "tags" that can be added to your DNA. Our results suggest that (theobromine - ed.) can affect gene activity. And this contributes to aging and health

– explained Jordana Bell, Professor of Epigenomics at King's College London. 

Jose M. Ordovas from Tufts University compared these processes to grammar: "These markers do not change the fixed sequence of your DNA, but the tags (like punctuation marks) affect how they are expressed."

"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers08.12.25, 11:33 • 20752 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Great Britain
Germany