Theobromine in coffee and chocolate slows down cellular aging: new research results

Scientists have discovered a direct link between the level of the alkaloid theobromine in the blood and molecular markers of longevity, which opens up new prospects in studying the effect of diet on biological age. The study, published in the journal "Aging", is based on the analysis of data from 1669 participants from Great Britain and Germany, writes UNN.

Details

Using "epigenetic clocks," researchers found that a high concentration of theobromine – a compound most abundant in cocoa, as well as in coffee and tea – correlates with a slowdown in cellular aging.

Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists

Scientists looked for specific chemical "tags" in DNA that do not change the genes themselves but affect their activity. Checking other components, including caffeine, showed that theobromine has a positive effect on gene activity.

Scientists' opinions and limitations

The researchers emphasize that only an association has been found, not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The exact dosage of chocolate or coffee needed to achieve the effect also remains unclear.

We looked for chemical "tags" that can be added to your DNA. Our results suggest that (theobromine - ed.) can affect gene activity. And this contributes to aging and health – explained Jordana Bell, Professor of Epigenomics at King's College London.

Jose M. Ordovas from Tufts University compared these processes to grammar: "These markers do not change the fixed sequence of your DNA, but the tags (like punctuation marks) affect how they are expressed."

"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers