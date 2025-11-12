Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report

The growth of new cafes and restaurants significantly decreased in 2025. And although the number of opened individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) in the catering sector exceeds the number of closed ones, half of those who started a catering business 1.5 years ago are forced to close their businesses in the current period.

Half of the cafes and restaurants that closed in the previous months of 2025 existed for less than a year and a half. The growth of new cafes and restaurants, according to data, more than halved. According to FOP opening statistics, the situation in the catering sector is associated with a reduction:

13,373 new individual entrepreneurs working in the catering sector opened in Ukraine this year. This is 5% less than in the same period last year.

September 2025 was the most active month, with 1,699 new establishments opened. The largest number of new FOPs in HoReCa this year were opened in Kyiv (1,693), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,323), Lviv region (1,136), Odesa region (1,113), and Kyiv region (1,054).

During the same period this year, 10,645 FOPs in the cafe and restaurant sector ceased their operations.

A quarter of the FOPs closed this year operated for less than six months.

In total, this year the growth of new entrepreneurs amounted to +2,728 establishments.

Last year, during this period, the growth was 6,004 new businesses.

The majority of new FOPs this year were registered by women - 66%.

In some regions, this figure exceeds 70% — particularly in Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Rivne regions. In no region do men outnumber women in new openings.

The restaurant industry's revenues in Ukraine increased by 120% in 2023, reaching UAH 31.6 billion. McDonald's became the market leader with UAH 12.9 billion in revenue, and Kyiv generated 72% of all industry revenues.

