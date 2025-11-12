Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9768 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36579 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 39214 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 58729 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 61494 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94989 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 48719 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 76079 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62090 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 24509 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNSNovember 11, 11:51 PM • 22238 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 15991 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 23179 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16123 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13264 views
Publications
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 9530 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94966 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 65264 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 76062 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62073 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
White House
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 680 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 13710 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 16559 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 22245 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 37139 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Brent Crude

Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

In 2025, the growth of new cafes and restaurants more than halved, despite the fact that the number of opened individual entrepreneurs exceeds the number of closed ones. Half of the closed establishments lasted less than a year and a half, and a quarter - less than six months.

Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report

The growth of new cafes and restaurants significantly decreased in 2025. And although the number of opened individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) in the catering sector exceeds the number of closed ones, half of those who started a catering business 1.5 years ago are forced to close their businesses in the current period.

UNN writes with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Half of the cafes and restaurants that closed in the previous months of 2025 existed for less than a year and a half. The growth of new cafes and restaurants, according to data, more than halved. According to FOP opening statistics, the situation in the catering sector is associated with a reduction:

13,373 new individual entrepreneurs working in the catering sector opened in Ukraine this year. This is 5% less than in the same period last year.

September 2025 was the most active month, with 1,699 new establishments opened. The largest number of new FOPs in HoReCa this year were opened in Kyiv (1,693), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,323), Lviv region (1,136), Odesa region (1,113), and Kyiv region (1,054).

During the same period this year, 10,645 FOPs in the cafe and restaurant sector ceased their operations.

A quarter of the FOPs closed this year operated for less than six months.

In total, this year the growth of new entrepreneurs amounted to +2,728 establishments.

Last year, during this period, the growth was 6,004 new businesses.

The majority of new FOPs this year were registered by women - 66%.

In some regions, this figure exceeds 70% — particularly in Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Rivne regions. In no region do men outnumber women in new openings.

Recall

The restaurant industry's revenues in Ukraine increased by 120% in 2023, reaching UAH 31.6 billion. McDonald's became the market leader with UAH 12.9 billion in revenue, and Kyiv generated 72% of all industry revenues.

Lithuania wants to ban plastic tableware in cafes and at public events27.12.23, 02:33 • 33384 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy
Trend
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv