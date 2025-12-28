$41.930.00
Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on December 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Ukrenergo announced that on December 29, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on December 29

In most regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 29, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

