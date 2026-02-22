$43.270.00
February 22, 12:48 AM • 16421 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 28652 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 25779 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 43516 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 40987 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 37277 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35808 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28629 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25067 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28920 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Explosions in Russia on February 22 - Saratov and Engels were targeted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of February 22, about 10 explosions were heard over Saratov and Engels, and an air raid alert was declared. A Tu-160 bomber took off from the Engels airfield.

Explosions in Russia on February 22 - Saratov and Engels were targeted

On the night of February 22, explosions were heard in Russia - about 10 explosions thundered over Saratov and Engels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the aggressor country's "media", an air raid alert was announced, and a Tu-160 bomber was launched from the "Engels" airfield.

Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced in Saratov. Russians reported a UAV attack, which air defense tried to counter.

The departure of another Tu-160 strategic bomber from the "Ukrainka" airfield in the Amur region of the Russian Federation was also recorded.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded at 5 locations.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Tu-160
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine