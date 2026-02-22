Explosions in Russia on February 22 - Saratov and Engels were targeted

On the night of February 22, explosions were heard in Russia - about 10 explosions thundered over Saratov and Engels. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

According to the aggressor country's "media", an air raid alert was announced, and a Tu-160 bomber was launched from the "Engels" airfield.

Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced in Saratov. Russians reported a UAV attack, which air defense tried to counter.

The departure of another Tu-160 strategic bomber from the "Ukrainka" airfield in the Amur region of the Russian Federation was also recorded.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded at 5 locations.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.