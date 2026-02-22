$43.270.00
Publications
Exclusives
Systems that work against ballistic missiles are needed - Zelenskyy on the massive shelling on February 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian shelling on February 22, stating that almost 300 attack drones and 50 missiles were used. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense, especially against ballistic missiles.

Systems that work against ballistic missiles are needed - Zelenskyy on the massive shelling on February 22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the massive Russian shelling on February 22. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of state.

Details

The occupiers used almost 300 attack drones, most of them "Shaheds", and 50 missiles of various types, a significant part of which were ballistic. They struck Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

The aftermath of the night Russian shelling is currently being eliminated.

Moscow continues to invest more in strikes than in diplomacy. This week alone, Russia has launched more than 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and 96 missiles of various types, including dozens of ballistic missiles, against Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also drew attention to the need to strengthen air defense.

We need systems that effectively work against ballistic missiles. I thank all partners who help us with the procurement of air defense missiles through PURL and their own supplies. Each such package protects critical infrastructure and preserves the normalcy of life.

 - the statement of the head of state says.

Recall

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded at 5 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

