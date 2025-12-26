$41.930.22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sweden allocated over 63 million euros to strengthen the Ukrainian energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Sweden transferred 63.82 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, increasing the total amount of contributions to 203.08 million euros. These funds are aimed at purchasing equipment and materials for restoring the energy system, particularly in frontline regions.

Sweden allocated over 63 million euros to strengthen the Ukrainian energy system

The Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has made another tranche of 63.82 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. After this transfer, the total amount of Swedish contributions reached 203.08 million euros. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

Of the total amount, 44.68 million euros were specifically allocated to a special account for ensuring nuclear safety.

Swedish funds have already been used to purchase equipment for the development of distributed generation. In addition, the funding allowed for the provision of necessary materials to NEC "Ukrenergo" and distribution system operators in the frontline regions: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv.

Official position and status of the Fund

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes the strategic importance of this support for stabilizing the energy system.

We sincerely thank our Swedish partners for this assistance, which is an important contribution to Ukraine's energy resilience in the face of Russian armed aggression. Thanks to this support, we are not only rebuilding what was destroyed by the enemy, but also commissioning new generating capacities.

– said Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

As of December 25, 2025, the total amount of grant funds in the Fund exceeded 1.521 billion euros. December became one of the most productive months, attracting 258 million euros in new contributions, including a record 160.11 million euros from Germany. The Fund's money is used exclusively for the purchase of special equipment and spare parts necessary to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
