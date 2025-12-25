Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone

$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
09:42 AM • 18612 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 21382 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17490 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 16189 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13412 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49816 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66959 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32442 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54349 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16861 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15687 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17103 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15684 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 18174 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
10:58 AM • 16450 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49807 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36365 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66951 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54344 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 92 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 2158 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8844 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15765 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17180 views
Financial Times

Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Frontline Robotics and German Quantum Systems are scaling up production of the Lens drone for tactical reconnaissance and target destruction. This bomber drone can carry up to 2 kg of payload over 10 km and is equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera.

Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone

The Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German Quantum Systems are scaling up the production of the "Linza" drone within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative. The new UAV is designed for tactical reconnaissance, mining, and destruction of enemy personnel and equipment. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The "Linza" bomber drone is capable of carrying up to 2 kilograms of payload over a distance of up to 10 km. The device is equipped with a modern gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom, which allows for detailed reconnaissance of objects. The drone's design provides for the use of an external antenna, thanks to which the operator can control the device directly from cover, minimizing risks to personnel.

Helicopters and missiles: Germany to spend over 3 billion euros on weapons08.11.25, 23:50 • 9115 views

Joint production is unfolding against the backdrop of large-scale agreements between Kyiv and Berlin. Earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of contracts with German partners worth over 1.2 billion euros. Also, following negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz, Germany confirmed its intention to allocate 11.5 billion euros for military support to Ukraine next year.

Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems "Bohdana" will receive a super-powerful Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis18.12.25, 21:19 • 6261 view

Stepan Haftko

