Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone

The Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German Quantum Systems are scaling up the production of the "Linza" drone within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative. The new UAV is designed for tactical reconnaissance, mining, and destruction of enemy personnel and equipment. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The "Linza" bomber drone is capable of carrying up to 2 kilograms of payload over a distance of up to 10 km. The device is equipped with a modern gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom, which allows for detailed reconnaissance of objects. The drone's design provides for the use of an external antenna, thanks to which the operator can control the device directly from cover, minimizing risks to personnel.

Joint production is unfolding against the backdrop of large-scale agreements between Kyiv and Berlin. Earlier, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of contracts with German partners worth over 1.2 billion euros. Also, following negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz, Germany confirmed its intention to allocate 11.5 billion euros for military support to Ukraine next year.

