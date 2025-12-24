Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions tomorrow

On Thursday, December 25, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, December 25, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. The time and scope of outages at your address - find out on the official pages of your regional power distribution company - added Ukrenergo.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo confirmed the introduction of emergency power outages in several regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect.

