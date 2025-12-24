$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 7058 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 9610 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 8050 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12873 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20446 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 15218 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17531 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34173 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49701 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68298 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Fox News

Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On December 25, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Hourly power outage schedules will be applied in all regions tomorrow

On Thursday, December 25, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, December 25, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. The time and scope of outages at your address - find out on the official pages of your regional power distribution company

- added Ukrenergo.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrenergo confirmed the introduction of emergency power outages in several regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect.

Schedules of hourly power outages for each region can be viewed on the UNN website.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine