Head of Ukrenergo on the energy situation: it is very difficult to predict anything, because "we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack"

There is an understanding that the enemy is preparing for another attack, against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on energy in Ukraine occurring "every 10 days, plus or minus," said Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, on Friday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of Ukrenergo, "thanks to joint efforts, it was possible to restore what was very badly damaged" and improve the situation with electricity. But when asked whether such a situation would continue, he indicated that "it is very difficult to predict anything now."

Because we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack. This always happens. We have been seeing this since the beginning of autumn, that every 10 days, plus or minus, there is an attack on the energy system, a massive one at that, and after it, it is quite difficult to balance the energy system, and emergency power outages have to be applied. - said Zaichenko.

