10:40 AM • 1034 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:07 AM • 5794 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 11655 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20664 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 13306 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 21203 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 14225 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 15209 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 23707 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 78392 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Publications
Exclusives
Head of Ukrenergo on the energy situation: it is very difficult to predict anything, because "we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

According to the head of Ukrenergo, significant damage has been repaired, improving the electricity situation. However, predicting the future is difficult due to the enemy's preparation for further attacks, which occur "plus or minus" every 10 days.

Head of Ukrenergo on the energy situation: it is very difficult to predict anything, because "we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack"

There is an understanding that the enemy is preparing for another attack, against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on energy in Ukraine occurring "every 10 days, plus or minus," said Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, on Friday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of Ukrenergo, "thanks to joint efforts, it was possible to restore what was very badly damaged" and improve the situation with electricity. But when asked whether such a situation would continue, he indicated that "it is very difficult to predict anything now."

Because we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack. This always happens. We have been seeing this since the beginning of autumn, that every 10 days, plus or minus, there is an attack on the energy system, a massive one at that, and after it, it is quite difficult to balance the energy system, and emergency power outages have to be applied.

- said Zaichenko.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo26.12.25, 11:49 • 7588 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo