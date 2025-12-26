Another day with schedules: on December 27, electricity will be cut off in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 27, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Head of Ukrenergo on the energy situation: it is very difficult to predict anything, because "we understand that the enemy is preparing for another attack"