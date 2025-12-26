Another day with schedules: on December 27, electricity will be cut off in most regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On December 27, scheduled hourly blackouts and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, December 27, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.
The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
