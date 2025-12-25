Ukraine held its first joint capacity allocation auctions with EU countries

Photo: pixabay

Ukraine has successfully conducted one of the first joint auctions for the allocation of cross-border interconnection capacity with Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

As noted by Ukrenergo, electricity imports from neighboring EU countries to Ukraine will become more predictable. During the auction, requests from potential supplier companies significantly exceeded the volume of the offered capacity for allocation.

The auctions started on December 15, 2025, on the JAO platform. Direct electricity supply based on their results will begin in January. This is the first example in the history of the Ukrainian electricity market of conducting joint monthly auctions for the allocation of cross-border capacity with EU countries. - the statement said.

Specifically, at the border with Hungary, 460 MW of available transmission capacity was allocated with a ceiling price of 13.4 EUR/MWh. The total volume requested by traders in this direction was the largest, amounting to 4625 MW. 37 participants took part in the auction, and 20 companies became winners.

At the border with Slovakia, 172 MW of available transmission capacity was allocated with a ceiling price of 16 EUR/MWh. The total requested volume in this direction was 1826 MW. 38 participants took part in the auction, of which 20 became winners.

At the border with Romania, 172 MW was also allocated with a ceiling price of 10.82 EUR/MWh, and the total requested volume was 1815 MW. 23 participants took part in the auction, of which 10 became winners.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution allowing electricity distribution system operators to lease state energy equipment without auctions.