On Friday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions - Ukrenergo

On Friday, January 2, scheduled power outages will be in effect in most regions. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, January 2, power limitation schedules will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. Also, scheduled hourly outages will be in effect in most regions - the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo added that the situation in the energy system may change.

Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly. - the company noted.

Recall

In 2025, 423 MW of new balancing capacity appeared in Ukraine's energy system. This became possible thanks to the first two special auctions for long-term procurement of ancillary services, which Ukrenergo held last August.