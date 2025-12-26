Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are in effect in certain regions of Ukraine as of this morning, Ukrenergo reported, according to UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are currently being applied in certain regions. Previously published hourly outage schedules by regional power companies in these regions are currently not in effect. - Ukrenergo reported.

It is noted that emergency power cuts will be canceled immediately after the situation stabilizes.

Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy

As noted, electricity consumption has increased. Today, December 26, as of 9:30 AM, it was 10.9% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason for these changes is a smaller volume of restriction measures applied in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 25, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening - 4.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for these changes is also the application of a smaller volume of restrictions in some regions.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied today, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced power outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.