Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions - Ukrenergo

Exclusive
08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 13339 views
Russia abandoned plans to triple LNG production due to international sanctions - BloombergDecember 26, 12:11 AM • 10409 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 26, 01:27 AM • 11394 views
Border guards destroyed a D-30 cannon and enemy electronic warfare system in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoDecember 26, 02:38 AM • 6308 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 4554 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 54750 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 1764 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 16895 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 20909 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 21927 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 25103 views
Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine due to a difficult situation in the energy system. Previously published hourly outage schedules are currently not in effect.

Emergency power outages introduced in certain regions - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages are in effect in certain regions of Ukraine as of this morning, Ukrenergo reported, according to UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are currently being applied in certain regions. Previously published hourly outage schedules by regional power companies in these regions are currently not in effect.

- Ukrenergo reported.

It is noted that emergency power cuts will be canceled immediately after the situation stabilizes.

Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy26.12.25, 10:22 • 3044 views

As noted, electricity consumption has increased. Today, December 26, as of 9:30 AM, it was 10.9% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason for these changes is a smaller volume of restriction measures applied in most regions of Ukraine.

Yesterday, December 25, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening - 4.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for these changes is also the application of a smaller volume of restrictions in some regions.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied today, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced power outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine