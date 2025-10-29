South Korea awarded Donald Trump a golden crown after a breakthrough in $355 billion trade talks
South Korea awarded US President Trump a golden crown and the country's highest honor after reaching a massive $355 billion deal with the US. The agreement includes investments and cooperation in shipbuilding.
Seoul and Washington have reached a large-scale agreement on investment and shipbuilding worth $355 billion. South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung honored Donald Trump with a golden crown – a symbol of new economic cooperation. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
Details
During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Seoul, the US President received a golden crown – a replica of the regalia of the ancient Silla kingdom – and the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea's highest award. The gift accompanied the resumption of stalled trade talks between the countries.
Agreement worth hundreds of billions
South Korean presidential aide Kim Yong-beom said that the parties had agreed on the details of tariff agreements.
South Korea's financial investment package for the United States, worth $350 billion, consists of $200 billion in cash investments and $150 billion for cooperation in shipbuilding
Trump confirmed the achievement of agreements, calling them practically complete: "We have reached an agreement. We have concluded our agreement, practically finalized it."
