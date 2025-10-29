South Korea awarded Donald Trump a golden crown after a breakthrough in $355 billion trade talks

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 17074 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 28127 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 19964 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62922 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 45771 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46473 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113885 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59134 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54244 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66396 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 41721 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 33889 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 19797 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 19805 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 28127 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 20254 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62924 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 6340 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 34240 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 42085 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 32170 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 34343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
The Guardian
Gold

South Korea awarded Donald Trump a golden crown after a breakthrough in $355 billion trade talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

South Korea awarded US President Trump a golden crown and the country's highest honor after reaching a massive $355 billion deal with the US. The agreement includes investments and cooperation in shipbuilding.

South Korea awarded Donald Trump a golden crown after a breakthrough in $355 billion trade talks
Photo: Yonhap/EPA

Seoul and Washington have reached a large-scale agreement on investment and shipbuilding worth $355 billion. South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung honored Donald Trump with a golden crown – a symbol of new economic cooperation. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Seoul, the US President received a golden crown – a replica of the regalia of the ancient Silla kingdom – and the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea's highest award. The gift accompanied the resumption of stalled trade talks between the countries.

Agreement worth hundreds of billions

South Korean presidential aide Kim Yong-beom said that the parties had agreed on the details of tariff agreements.

Trump said he would not meet Kim Jong Un during his Asia tour29.10.25, 14:07 • 1710 views

South Korea's financial investment package for the United States, worth $350 billion, consists of $200 billion in cash investments and $150 billion for cooperation in shipbuilding 

– said Kim.

Trump confirmed the achievement of agreements, calling them practically complete: "We have reached an agreement. We have concluded our agreement, practically finalized it."

Trump hopes to strike a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Thursday's meeting - Media29.10.25, 09:46 • 3948 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Gold
The Guardian
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
United States