Scandal at the Cup of China: Chinese figure skaters showed a toy resembling a nuclear missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

The International Skating Union is investigating an incident at the Cup of China, where figure skaters Ren Junfei and Xing Jianing displayed a toy resembling an intercontinental DF-61 missile. The ISU condemns the incident, calling it inappropriate and undermining the spirit of sport.

Scandal at the Cup of China: Chinese figure skaters showed a toy resembling a nuclear missile

The International Skating Union (ISU) has launched an investigation after an incident at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in China, when two Chinese dancers displayed a toy resembling an intercontinental missile during the competition. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Television footage, which quickly spread on social media, shows Ren Junfei and Xing Jianing sitting in the "kiss and cry" zone after their performance.

In front of them is a large rocket-shaped toy with the inscription "DF-61", which someone from the audience threw onto the ice. The athletes and coach first looked at the object in surprise, then picked it up and placed it on Xing's lap.

The DF-61 is a new Chinese-made intercontinental ballistic missile unveiled during a military parade last month.

Its ability to carry a nuclear warhead makes the incident particularly sensitive in the context of the international arena.

ISU's reaction: "The soft toy was inappropriate"

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, the ISU confirmed that an "inappropriate soft toy" was found among the items thrown onto the ice by spectators after the performance.

The soft toy was subsequently held by the skaters who had just performed. The ISU regrets the incident and will conduct a further investigation.

— the message says.

The organization noted that such incidents "undermine sportsmanship" and can be considered political provocations at international tournaments.

Trio under one flag: Putin, Xi, and Kim demonstrate their alliance at a grand military parade in Beijing03.09.25, 11:45 • 3615 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Social network
Vladimir Putin
Associated Press
International Skating Union
Kim Jong Un
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China