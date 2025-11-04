ukenru
Survived numerous "purges" within the party ranks: Kim Yong Nam, long-time nominal head of the DPRK, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

In North Korea, 97-year-old Kim Yong Nam, who headed the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK from 1998 to 2019, has died. He was known for his propaganda speeches in support of the Kim dynasty.

Kim Yong Nam, the long-serving nominal head of North Korea, has died. He was 97 years old, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

Kim Yong Nam was known for his propaganda speeches in support of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled the DPRK since the late 1940s and early 1950s. He delivered these speeches in a deep, resonant voice.

According to official data, Kim Yong Nam headed the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK from 1998 to April 2019.

As stated in his official biography, he was born in 1928 "into a patriotic family that resisted Japanese colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula." He was educated at Moscow State University.

According to North Korean "media," Kim Yong Nam held a number of high positions since joining the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in the mid-1950s.

He survived numerous "purges" in the party ranks that occurred throughout the existence of the DPRK.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced the continuous development of military ties with Russia during a ceremony to lay a memorial to North Korean soldiers who fought on the side of Russian troops against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

