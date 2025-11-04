Kim Yong Nam, the long-serving nominal head of North Korea, has died. He was 97 years old, reports UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

Kim Yong Nam was known for his propaganda speeches in support of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled the DPRK since the late 1940s and early 1950s. He delivered these speeches in a deep, resonant voice.

According to official data, Kim Yong Nam headed the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK from 1998 to April 2019.

As stated in his official biography, he was born in 1928 "into a patriotic family that resisted Japanese colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula." He was educated at Moscow State University.

According to North Korean "media," Kim Yong Nam held a number of high positions since joining the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in the mid-1950s.

He survived numerous "purges" in the party ranks that occurred throughout the existence of the DPRK.

