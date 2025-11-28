$42.190.11
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

North Korea is using the war in Ukraine for military propaganda, ordering soldiers to blow themselves up if threatened with capture. This is glorified as "eternal devotion" to Kim Jong Un, promoting the idea of self-sacrifice without ensuring the military's right to life.

Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender

North Korea is using the war against Ukraine for harsh military propaganda: DPRK soldiers are being indoctrinated with a cult of self-sacrifice and ordered to blow themselves up if threatened with capture, glorifying such actions as "eternal devotion" to Kim Jong Un. This is reported by Daily NK, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's source in the North Korean military, recently, during political classes held at least twice a week, the DPRK army has been emphasizing the "heroic actions" of North Korean soldiers who allegedly decided to blow themselves up in the war against Ukraine.

The focus of these classes is on highlighting the devotion of soldiers who gave their lives following the orders of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un. A propaganda message is also being promoted that these soldiers "achieved a record of valor unmatched even by the Russian military."

The DPRK army particularly openly emphasizes their sacrifice with the slogan: "If you give your life, you will live forever." A new slogan has even appeared – "Let's learn from the warriors who blew themselves up."

The methods of ideological indoctrination differ little from the past, but now particular emphasis is placed on phrases like: "You will live forever if you meet death

- said the source.

In fact, the North Korean authorities glorify soldiers killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war for their "contempt for death" spirit, calling them "heroes who carried out the orders of the Supreme Leader." This demonstrates how the authorities promote the idea of self-sacrifice without ensuring the military's right to life.

"Today, if you look at what is being said in the army, it all comes down to heroic stories of self-immolation in the Russian-Ukrainian war and a willingness to die, and ultimately this means that they do not value the lives of soldiers," the source said. "Adding to this the concept of eternal life, it creates a feeling as if death is being tried to be turned into a sign of loyalty."

Soldiers around the age of 20 have mostly come to terms with the fact that they will have to participate in these events formally. However, some of them do express devotion and willingness to sacrifice themselves due to prolonged repetition of ideological pressure.

It seems that the DPRK military leadership is also concerned about whether such repeated indoctrination can increase the soldiers' willingness to participate in the war.

"Military officials do not believe that their ideological measures, carried out with the same methods for decades, have yielded 100% results," the source said. "The main thing is whether the soldiers will be able to go to war and give their lives, and since this is not easy, officials believe that changes in the methods and content of ideological work are inevitable."

Recall

In early November, South Korea reported on the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and builders to Russia. The DPRK officially confirmed the dispatch of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Ukraine