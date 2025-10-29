$42.070.07
October 28, 08:10 PM • 13734 views
Publications
Exclusives
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3120 views

North Korea's missile launch came after US President Donald Trump expressed a desire to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to South Korea.

North Korea announced on Wednesday that it had conducted tests of strategic sea-to-surface cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea. This was reported by The Korea Times, citing the North Korean state agency KCNA, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this "provocation" occurred on the eve of US President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

North Korea's missile launch came after Trump expressed a desire to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to South Korea on October 29-30 for the APEC meetings

- the article states.

The media notes that cruise missiles, improved for ship launches, were launched vertically and flew for approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes along a predetermined route over the Yellow Sea to destroy a target. Pak Yong Chon, deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, stated that the DPRK has made significant progress in putting the country's nuclear forces on a "practical basis."

This is a continuation of the practice of military deterrence and an act of more responsible application to constantly test the reliability of various strategic offensive means and strike enemies with their weapons

- said the DPRK official.

Meanwhile, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea stated that it had detected a missile launch, adding that the military is on full alert to "resolutely respond to any North Korean provocation, closely monitoring various actions of the North within the framework of a firm joint defense posture with the United States."

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
North Korea
South Korea
United States