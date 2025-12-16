$42.190.08
There is a plan "A" and a plan "B" - Zelenskyy explained what the reparations loan will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that frozen Russian assets totaling up to $210 billion are a financial security guarantee for Ukraine. He presented two scenarios for their use: for post-war reconstruction or for annual financial assistance of 40-45 billion euros for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in case of continued aggression.

There is a plan "A" and a plan "B" - Zelenskyy explained what the reparations loan will be used for

Frozen Russian assets in Europe and their use for Ukraine's reconstruction serve as a security guarantee. Currently, there are two possible scenarios for the development of events in this matter. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering media questions, as reported by UNN.

Today, a reparations loan or any format that is calculated on the amount of frozen Russian assets, which is from 150 to 200, in total 210 billion dollars, is a game-changer. This is a security guarantee for Ukraine, a financial security guarantee.

- said the Head of State.

According to the President of Ukraine, two possible scenarios for using Russia's frozen assets are currently being considered - plans A and B.

Plan A - end of the war. In this case, funds and tranches will be directed to large-scale reconstruction and development of Ukraine's economy and infrastructure.

Plan B - continuation of Russian aggression. Then Ukraine expects annual financial assistance of 40-45 billion euros, which will be directed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defense and security of the state.

Zelenskyy added that there is a third option - if problems arise with obtaining a reparations loan. In this case, Ukraine counts on alternative financing options in the amount of the aforementioned tranche - negotiations are already underway with the leadership of the European Union on this matter.

Recall

On Monday, December 15, EU ambassadors in Brussels discussed amendments by the European Commission to the proposal for a reparations loan to finance Ukraine. These amendments aim to address the concerns of Belgium, as well as Italy, Bulgaria, and Malta, which are calling for alternative options.

EU diplomacy chief Kallas reported that EU leaders will discuss financing Ukraine at a meeting on Thursday, December 18, where a reparations loan is the most likely option. This loan will be based on frozen Russian assets, avoiding the use of taxpayer money.

EU to keep €210 billion of Russian assets frozen until reparations are paid to Ukraine - Kallas12.12.25, 22:12 • 4843 views

Vita Zelenetska

