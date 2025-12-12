$42.270.01
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
EU to keep €210 billion of Russian assets frozen until reparations are paid to Ukraine - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The European Union has decided to indefinitely freeze Russian assets worth up to €210 billion. The funds will remain in the EU until Russia pays full reparations to Ukraine for the damage caused.

Russian assets worth up to 210 billion euros will remain frozen in the European Union until Russia compensates Ukraine for all damages caused by the war. This was written on her X social media page by EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that the European Union decided to indefinitely freeze Russian assets.

This ensures that up to 210 billion euros of Russian funds will remain in the EU until Russia fully pays reparations to Ukraine for the damage caused.

- Kallas's post reads.

The EU's chief diplomat stated that the EU will increase pressure on Russia until it demonstrates its readiness for real negotiations.

Kallas also emphasized that the upcoming meeting of the European Council will be key to ensuring financial support for Ukraine for the next few years.

Recall

On December 12, 2025, the European Union agreed to indefinitely freeze the assets of the Russian central bank held in Europe. This removed a significant obstacle to using these funds to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

