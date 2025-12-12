$42.270.01
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 11073 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 16119 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 22789 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 27553 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 37651 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 29406 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23305 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23471 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24278 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Fulfilled obligations regarding Russian assets: Costa commented on EU decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The EU has fulfilled its commitment to keep Russian assets blocked, as confirmed by European Council President António Costa. The next step is to ensure Ukraine's financial needs for 2026–2027.

Fulfilled obligations regarding Russian assets: Costa commented on EU decision

The EU has fulfilled its commitment to keep Russian assets blocked. This is how the President of the European Council, António Costa, commented on the decision to ban the transfer of assets of the Russian Central Bank, reports UNN.

At the October meeting of the European Council, EU leaders committed to keeping Russian assets blocked until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused. Today we fulfilled this commitment

- Costa wrote on X.

According to him, the next step is to ensure Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027.

Recall

On Friday, the European Union agreed to indefinitely freeze the assets of the Russian central bank held in Europe, removing a significant obstacle to using these funds to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Council
European Union
Ukraine