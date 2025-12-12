Fulfilled obligations regarding Russian assets: Costa commented on EU decision

The EU has fulfilled its commitment to keep Russian assets blocked. This is how the President of the European Council, António Costa, commented on the decision to ban the transfer of assets of the Russian Central Bank, reports UNN.

At the October meeting of the European Council, EU leaders committed to keeping Russian assets blocked until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused. Today we fulfilled this commitment - Costa wrote on X.

According to him, the next step is to ensure Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027.

On Friday, the European Union agreed to indefinitely freeze the assets of the Russian central bank held in Europe, removing a significant obstacle to using these funds to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.