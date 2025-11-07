5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend

ukenru
05:00 PM • 3358 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 9920 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15447 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16078 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18756 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18042 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39413 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35266 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38050 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29333 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 24682 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32325 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20340 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 14991 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13414 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15476 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16111 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18782 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13698 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39429 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicole Kidman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Belgium
Myrnohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 940 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 3360 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 10999 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20573 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32577 views
Actual
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
MiG-31

5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3398 views

UNN offers a selection of 5 films about prehistoric culture, covering events from 480 BC to 2022. Among them are "300 Spartans", "Troy", "The First King of Rome", "Gods of Egypt" and "The Northman", which can be watched in your free time.

5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend

The history of mankind offers countless plots for modern cinema. The bloody wars of Ancient Greece, the birth of mighty empires, the legendary feats of heroes, and myths about Egyptian gods - all this keeps the viewer from getting bored in front of the screen. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched in your free time.

300 (2007)

480 BC. Persian King Xerxes, seeking revenge on the Greeks for his father Darius' defeat, embarks on a great campaign against Hellas. His envoys arrive in Sparta, demanding obedience and symbolic "earth and water" from King Leonidas. But the proud Spartans, not prone to diplomatic niceties, throw the foreigners into a well - saying there is enough earth and water there. Despite the prohibition of bribed oracles and predictions of defeat, Leonidas decides to act against fate. Together with three hundred Spartan warriors, he occupies a narrow gorge near Thermopylae - the "Hot Gates", where Xerxes' multi-thousand army loses its advantage. There, the heroes prepare to face an unequal battle against the onslaught of the "immortals", war elephants, and the entire might of Persia.

• Genre: action, war, drama, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Zack Snyder;

• Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, Dominic West, David Wenham, Vincent Regan, Michael Fassbender.

Troy (2004)

The history of mankind is full of legends and myths about deep feelings, great deeds, contempt for death, and immortal love. And now one of the most famous of them comes to life again - the magnificent narrative of the ancient Greek bard gets a new breath. This is a story about the clash of two great nations, about a war that became a symbol of heroism and tragedy.

On the battlefield, the most powerful warriors of Hellas converge: the wise Odysseus, the invincible Achilles, and others, led into battle by the proud King Agamemnon. They are opposed by the defenders of Troy - the noble Hector, the young Paris, and the brave Trojans. At the center of this confrontation is the beautiful Helen, for whom the war broke out, which will take countless lives. Here, honor and valor, love and hatred, loyalty and betrayal are intertwined - a great saga about the grandeur and tragedy of human passions.

• Genre: drama, adventure;

• Country: USA, Malta, Great Britain;

• Director: Wolfgang Petersen;

• Cast: Julian Glover, Brian Cox, Nathan Jones, Adoni Maropis, Jacob Smith, Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger.

The First King (2018)

The story of the legendary twin brothers Romulus and Remus - the future founders of Rome. Former shepherds go from destitute fugitives to the progenitors of a great empire, born of fraternal blood.

753 BC. After a terrible flood, Romulus and Remus are captured, but escape with a priestess of the goddess Vesta, carrying the "sacred fire." She prophesies: one of the brothers will become ruler, and the other - his victim. Despite the prophecy, the brothers try to change fate, but the struggle against the will of the gods turns out to be the cruelest test.

An Italian epic that reinterprets the birth of the legend of the founding of Rome.

• Genre: comedy, historical;

• Country: Italy, Belgium;

• Director: Matteo Rovere;

• Cast: Alessandro Borghi, Fabrizio Rongione, Michael Schermi, Emilio De Marchi, Ludovico Succio, Massimiliano Rossi.

Gods of Egypt (2018)

The story of the Egyptian gods is cruel and full of blood - especially when told by mortals. The god of darkness Set, full of rage and ambition, seeks to seize power over flourishing Egypt, even at the cost of killing his own brother Osiris. But he did not take into account that the murdered would find defenders - brave, stubborn, and ready for self-sacrifice. One of them is a simple thief who dares to challenge the god himself. Human strength is not enough, so Horus, the son of Osiris, comes to his aid. But before gaining the support of a heavenly ally, the mortal will have to go through many trials and harden his will to overthrow the ruthless Set with Horus and restore honor to the fallen god.

• Genre: action, adventure, fantasy;

• Country: USA, Australia;

• Directors: Alex Proyas;

• Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Courtney Eaton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Paula Arundell, Gerard Butler.

The Northman (2022)

The son of a Viking chieftain named Amleth once lived a carefree life in his father's love and female attention. He knew neither hunger, nor cold, nor loneliness; loyal friends and advisors were always by his side. But everything changed when his uncle Fjölnir, craving power, killed his brother and usurped the throne. In the bloody massacre, young Amleth miraculously managed to escape, but he was left alone - without a home, wealth, or support. Swearing revenge, he grew into a strong and fearless warrior. Fate brings him together with the Slavic sorceress Olga, who saves his life and promises to help him regain the throne and free his mother. But the path to revenge will be full of trials and blood.

• Genre: action, adventure, drama, historical, thriller, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Robert Eggers;

• Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lind.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Director
Film
Nicole Kidman
Rome
Australia
Malta
Belgium
Great Britain
Greece
Italy
United States
Egypt