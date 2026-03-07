$43.810.0950.900.07
Israel supports Iranian Kurds' plans to seize border areas of Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

The Israel Defense Forces are bombing western regions of Iran to support Kurdish militias preparing for a ground offensive. Kurdish groups plan to seize strategic cities near the border.

Israel supports Iranian Kurds' plans to seize border areas of Iran
Photo: Reuters

The Israel Defense Forces have begun targeted bombing of western regions of Iran to provide fire support to Kurdish militias preparing for a ground offensive. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Iraqi-based Kurdish groups plan to use the American-Israeli military campaign to establish control over strategic cities near the border. US President Donald Trump has already praised the prospects of such an uprising, calling the possible crossing of the border by Kurdish forces a "great" step to destabilize the Iranian regime.

Long-term coordination and consultations with the US

Contacts between Israel and Iranian Kurdish rebels have been ongoing for about a year, providing the groundwork for the current active operations in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Trump offered Iranian security forces a choice between "immunity" and guaranteed death06.03.26, 05:00 • 6792 views

The militias also hold regular consultations with the United States on tactics for attacking Iranian security forces and the advisability of a large-scale invasion. Such coordination of efforts allows the rebels to count on serious air support during the assault on border fortifications.

Consequences of the Kurdish uprising for Iran's defense

It would be great if they crossed the border

– Trump said in a comment to Reuters, assessing the actions of the Kurdish forces.

The opening of an internal front in the west of the country could have catastrophic consequences for Tehran, which is currently focused on repelling massive air attacks. The actions of dissident armed groups will force the Iranian command to disperse resources between external defense and suppressing internal rebellions. According to intelligence, the Israeli side considers the Kurdish factor as a long-term instrument of pressure that can fundamentally change the course of the war.

Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran05.03.26, 20:47 • 8704 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Iraq
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran