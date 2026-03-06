Trump offered Iranian security forces a choice between "immunity" and guaranteed death

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 5702 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 15789 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 21839 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 48850 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 86858 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 48593 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43499 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 69788 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26264 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49916 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"March 5, 05:09 PM • 5540 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about OrbánMarch 5, 05:28 PM • 11326 views
Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian touristMarch 5, 06:04 PM • 9974 views
Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - TrumpMarch 5, 06:09 PM • 7096 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 10581 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 26073 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 55621 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 78693 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 78544 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 292 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 10636 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14296 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 35744 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42622 views
Trump offered Iranian security forces a choice between "immunity" and guaranteed death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Donald Trump appealed to the Iranian military, urging them to cease resistance and side with the people, promising full legal protection. He warned that continued loyalty to the regime would lead to catastrophic consequences.

US President Donald Trump addressed servicemen of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the army, and the police of Iran, demanding they cease resistance and lay down their arms. During a speech at the White House on March 5, he called on Iranian security forces to side with the people and help remove the current regime, promising full legal protection in return. This was reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The American leader emphasized that the Iranian military has a unique historical chance to regain control over the state if they refuse to obey Tehran's orders. The offer of immunity is seen as a tool to destabilize Iran's defense vertical from within, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate. The President warned security forces against futile sacrifices, noting that continued loyalty to the clerical rulers would only lead to catastrophic consequences for themselves and their families.

So you will be completely safe with full immunity, or you are guaranteed to face death. And I don't want to see that

— Trump stated during the event at the White House.

Ultimatum amid escalating hostilities

Trump's statement came at a time when the American-Israeli coalition is completing its first week of intense airstrikes on strategic targets of the Islamic Republic.

Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran05.03.26, 20:47 • 4914 views

The White House administration is banking on psychological pressure, trying to provoke mass desertion among elite IRGC units. The President once again emphasized that the US does not seek the total destruction of the Iranian people, but is ready to use maximum force against those who continue to defend the interests of the overthrown leadership.

Accept immunity, and we will grant you immunity. You will have a chance, after so many years, to take back your country

— added the head of state, addressing the Iranian military.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 5598 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran