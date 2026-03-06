Trump offered Iranian security forces a choice between "immunity" and guaranteed death

US President Donald Trump addressed servicemen of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the army, and the police of Iran, demanding they cease resistance and lay down their arms. During a speech at the White House on March 5, he called on Iranian security forces to side with the people and help remove the current regime, promising full legal protection in return. This was reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The American leader emphasized that the Iranian military has a unique historical chance to regain control over the state if they refuse to obey Tehran's orders. The offer of immunity is seen as a tool to destabilize Iran's defense vertical from within, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate. The President warned security forces against futile sacrifices, noting that continued loyalty to the clerical rulers would only lead to catastrophic consequences for themselves and their families.

So you will be completely safe with full immunity, or you are guaranteed to face death. And I don't want to see that — Trump stated during the event at the White House.

Ultimatum amid escalating hostilities

Trump's statement came at a time when the American-Israeli coalition is completing its first week of intense airstrikes on strategic targets of the Islamic Republic.

The White House administration is banking on psychological pressure, trying to provoke mass desertion among elite IRGC units. The President once again emphasized that the US does not seek the total destruction of the Iranian people, but is ready to use maximum force against those who continue to defend the interests of the overthrown leadership.

Accept immunity, and we will grant you immunity. You will have a chance, after so many years, to take back your country — added the head of state, addressing the Iranian military.

