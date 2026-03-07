Iran reports over 1,300 civilian deaths and rejects Trump's demands for surrender

Photo: Reuters

Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, reported that at least 1,332 civilians, including many women and children, have died as a result of massive US and Israeli strikes. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Iravani accused Washington and Jerusalem of deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, while the Iranian side allegedly attacks only military targets. At the same time, US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Tehran for "unconditional surrender" and stated that he would personally participate in the selection of a new leader of the country after the elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Accusations of war crimes and the air defense version

Official Tehran insists that most civilian casualties are the result of direct aggression, not accidental hits. Ambassador Iravani suggested that some incidents involving damage to non-military targets could have occurred due to interference from American defense systems that knocked Iranian missiles off course. These statements come against the backdrop of the seventh day of active hostilities, during which the intensity of airstrikes on Tehran and other major cities of Iran is only increasing.

Our initial assessment indicates that some of these incidents may have been the result of interceptions or interference by United States defense systems, which may have diverted attention from planned military targets. – stated Amir Saeid Iravani.

