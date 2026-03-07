Iran reports over 1,300 civilian deaths and rejects Trump's demands for surrender

$43.810.0950.900.07
ukenru
01:30 AM • 7634 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 18204 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 36769 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 44524 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 37686 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 61604 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27839 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25272 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23662 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21227 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 12666 views
One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attentionMarch 6, 07:12 PM • 11485 views
NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by HungaryPhotoMarch 6, 07:45 PM • 10837 views
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roofMarch 6, 09:07 PM • 10146 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 15020 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 28706 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 35751 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 61603 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 37623 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 45710 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 12748 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 14101 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 32194 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 28648 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 30278 views
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Iran reports over 1,300 civilian deaths and rejects Trump's demands for surrender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Iran's Ambassador to the UN reported the deaths of 1,332 civilians as a result of US and Israeli strikes, accusing them of destroying civilian infrastructure. Tehran rejects Donald Trump's demands for surrender.

Iran reports over 1,300 civilian deaths and rejects Trump's demands for surrender
Photo: Reuters

Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, reported that at least 1,332 civilians, including many women and children, have died as a result of massive US and Israeli strikes. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Iravani accused Washington and Jerusalem of deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, while the Iranian side allegedly attacks only military targets. At the same time, US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Tehran for "unconditional surrender" and stated that he would personally participate in the selection of a new leader of the country after the elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Accusations of war crimes and the air defense version

Official Tehran insists that most civilian casualties are the result of direct aggression, not accidental hits. Ambassador Iravani suggested that some incidents involving damage to non-military targets could have occurred due to interference from American defense systems that knocked Iranian missiles off course. These statements come against the backdrop of the seventh day of active hostilities, during which the intensity of airstrikes on Tehran and other major cities of Iran is only increasing.

Our initial assessment indicates that some of these incidents may have been the result of interceptions or interference by United States defense systems, which may have diverted attention from planned military targets.

– stated Amir Saeid Iravani.

Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression01.03.26, 04:00 • 25327 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World