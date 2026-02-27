General Staff confirms damage to enemy oil depot and other logistics facilities in occupied territories

illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an oil depot and a number of other logistics facilities of the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of February 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Luhanska oil depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. The facility is involved in supplying the troops of the Russian aggressor. A large-scale fire was recorded. - reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage on fuel and lubricants depots near Mariupol, Novotoretske, Koptieve in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, as well as on an enemy drone control point near Raiiske, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. - stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian invaders. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.