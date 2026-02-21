$43.270.03
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 11703 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 12908 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 18720 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 20607 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20386 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23182 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 41568 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14940 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21062 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Amazon warned of a large-scale threat: cybercriminals used AI to breach over 600 firewalls in 55 countries in five weeks. The attacks targeted facilities with single-factor authentication and weak credentials.

Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks

Amazon has warned of a new large-scale threat in which cybercriminals used publicly available generative artificial intelligence tools to massively hack network firewalls in 55 countries. In just five weeks, hackers managed to compromise more than 600 firewalls, using AI to automate password cracking and bypass outdated security systems. According to a Bloomberg report, the attacks targeted facilities with single-factor authentication and weak credentials. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The use of artificial intelligence allowed hackers to significantly speed up the process of reconnaissance and vulnerability detection, which previously required months of manual work. AI tools helped automate the writing of malicious code and adapt it to specific types of protection systems in real time.

Phishing, "calls from the bank," fake stores - the most common types of fraud: how not to fall into the trap05.02.26, 12:28 • 3668 views

Amazon experts note that such operations are often only a preparatory stage for deploying ransomware, as access to administrative panels gives full control over corporate networks.

The use of generative AI to scale attacks demonstrates that cybercrime is moving to a new level. We are seeing hackers compromise hundreds of systems in a matter of weeks, which was previously impossible for such small groups.

— emphasized in the statement by Amazon representatives.

The need to strengthen security measures

The incident confirmed the critical vulnerability of systems that still rely on simple user identification methods. Amazon strongly recommends that organizations immediately switch to multi-factor authentication and use machine learning algorithms to protect their networks in order to be able to counter AI attacks.

Experts predict that the number of such automated attacks will only increase, as the tools for carrying them out are becoming increasingly available on dark forums.

CERT-UA recorded a new wave of cyberattacks on government agencies through a vulnerability in Microsoft Office02.02.26, 17:58 • 3713 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
AI (artificial intelligence)
Amazon
Bloomberg L.P.