Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
CERT-UA recorded a new wave of cyberattacks on government agencies through a vulnerability in Microsoft Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The CERT-UA team has recorded a new wave of cyberattacks on Ukrainian government agencies and EU organizations, exploiting a vulnerability in Microsoft Office (CVE-2026-21509). The attackers sent malicious emails disguised as the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, gaining access to victims' computers.

CERT-UA recorded a new wave of cyberattacks on government agencies through a vulnerability in Microsoft Office

The government computer emergency response team CERT-UA has reported a new wave of targeted cyberattacks. They are carried out using a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office and are aimed at Ukrainian government agencies and organizations in EU countries. This was reported by the State Special Communications Service, according to UNN.

Details

"CERT-UA is recording a new wave of targeted cyberattacks using a fresh vulnerability in Microsoft Office. They are aimed at Ukrainian government agencies and organizations in EU countries. On January 26, 2026, Microsoft reported a dangerous vulnerability in Office programs (CVE-2026-21509). The very next day, attackers created a malicious document on the topic of EU consultations on Ukraine, which used this vulnerability, and launched a massive attack on Ukrainian government agencies," the post says.

Under the guise of a mailing from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, hackers sent malicious emails to more than 60 addresses of ministries and departments. The emails contained an attached file "BULLETEN_H.doc", which, when opened, gave the attackers access to the victim's computer.

"Experts recommend: immediately install updates from Microsoft and/or configure the Windows registry as indicated in the official instructions, and limit or carefully check communication with the Filen cloud storage (filen.io), as hackers from the APT28 group use it to manage malware," the post says.

Recall

Bumble, Panera Bread, Match Group, and CrunchBase were affected by cyberattacks. Hackers gained access to data, but not to accounts or financial information.

