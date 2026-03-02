In Odesa, under the guise of an NGO, 'protection' from mobilization was sold in a scheme involving UAH 30 million per month; searches were conducted in TCR - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In Odesa, a scheme was exposed in the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother" involving a "subscription" to evade mobilization; the dealers earned up to UAH 30 million monthly. 64 searches were conducted, and over UAH 1.6 million in various currencies, weapons, and cars were seized. Separately, searches were conducted in the Odesa Oblast TCR, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

"Subscription" to evade mobilization: a scheme in the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother" exposed in Odesa. A criminal group was uncovered in Odesa that, under the guise of the public organization "Ukraine is a Mother" and a volunteer formation created under it, sold "protection" from mobilization to men. - Kravchenko reported on social media.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "the head of the NGO, two of his deputies, and two other participants, in collusion with officials of the TCR of Odesa Oblast, organized a scheme to evade mobilization, agreeing that no mobilization measures would be taken against individuals with certificates from this organization."

According to him, the scheme involved a system of "tariffs." "For 1000 US dollars, a person received a membership card of the NGO but was obliged to patrol the city together with the TCR. For 3000 US dollars, a 'VIP package' was provided without duties. The list of services also included 'removal from the wanted list' through unauthorized changes in information systems and 'resolving issues' in case of detention," Kravchenko said.

As the Prosecutor General noted, "all participants were added to a Telegram channel where geolocations of TCR posts and instructions on actions during document checks were shared." "The monthly 'subscription fee' was UAH 3000. Refusal to pay was threatened with mobilization," Kravchenko stated.

"The investigation confirmed the real impact of the scheme on TCR officials: during the special operation, undercover individuals with 'UCM' NGO certificates avoided mobilization during checks. In addition, the receipt of UAH 40,000 and USD 3,000 for issuing such certificates and the subsequent distribution of money among the organizers were recorded," the Prosecutor General said.

The dealers earned up to UAH 30 million monthly. In the Odesa region alone, the organization had about 300 participants, and up to 1500 people across Ukraine. - Kravchenko reported.

According to his data, "64 searches were conducted, and over UAH 1.6 million in various currencies, 6 firearms, 38 hand grenade launchers, 6 cars, dozens of certificates, and seals were seized."

According to the Prosecutor General, the participants in the scheme were notified of suspicion under Articles 114-1, 362, 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces, unauthorized actions with information, abuse of influence). The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

"Separately, searches were conducted in the TCR of Odesa Oblast. We are checking the involvement of officials," Kravchenko noted.

"The investigation continues. We are working further," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

