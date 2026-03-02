$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 25280 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 48965 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 47552 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 53577 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 63770 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 69646 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 74033 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78724 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 81268 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75600 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
In Odesa, under the guise of an NGO, 'protection' from mobilization was sold in a scheme involving UAH 30 million per month; searches were conducted in TCR - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

In Odesa, a criminal group was exposed that, under the guise of the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother," sold "protection" from mobilization. The perpetrators earned up to UAH 30 million monthly; 64 searches were conducted, and over UAH 1.6 million was seized.

In Odesa, under the guise of an NGO, 'protection' from mobilization was sold in a scheme involving UAH 30 million per month; searches were conducted in TCR - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In Odesa, a scheme was exposed in the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother" involving a "subscription" to evade mobilization; the dealers earned up to UAH 30 million monthly. 64 searches were conducted, and over UAH 1.6 million in various currencies, weapons, and cars were seized. Separately, searches were conducted in the Odesa Oblast TCR, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

"Subscription" to evade mobilization: a scheme in the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother" exposed in Odesa. A criminal group was uncovered in Odesa that, under the guise of the public organization "Ukraine is a Mother" and a volunteer formation created under it, sold "protection" from mobilization to men.

- Kravchenko reported on social media.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "the head of the NGO, two of his deputies, and two other participants, in collusion with officials of the TCR of Odesa Oblast, organized a scheme to evade mobilization, agreeing that no mobilization measures would be taken against individuals with certificates from this organization."

According to him, the scheme involved a system of "tariffs." "For 1000 US dollars, a person received a membership card of the NGO but was obliged to patrol the city together with the TCR. For 3000 US dollars, a 'VIP package' was provided without duties. The list of services also included 'removal from the wanted list' through unauthorized changes in information systems and 'resolving issues' in case of detention," Kravchenko said.

As the Prosecutor General noted, "all participants were added to a Telegram channel where geolocations of TCR posts and instructions on actions during document checks were shared." "The monthly 'subscription fee' was UAH 3000. Refusal to pay was threatened with mobilization," Kravchenko stated.

"The investigation confirmed the real impact of the scheme on TCR officials: during the special operation, undercover individuals with 'UCM' NGO certificates avoided mobilization during checks. In addition, the receipt of UAH 40,000 and USD 3,000 for issuing such certificates and the subsequent distribution of money among the organizers were recorded," the Prosecutor General said.

The dealers earned up to UAH 30 million monthly. In the Odesa region alone, the organization had about 300 participants, and up to 1500 people across Ukraine.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to his data, "64 searches were conducted, and over UAH 1.6 million in various currencies, 6 firearms, 38 hand grenade launchers, 6 cars, dozens of certificates, and seals were seized."

According to the Prosecutor General, the participants in the scheme were notified of suspicion under Articles 114-1, 362, 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces, unauthorized actions with information, abuse of influence). The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

"Separately, searches were conducted in the TCR of Odesa Oblast. We are checking the involvement of officials," Kravchenko noted.

"The investigation continues. We are working further," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Cyberattack
Search
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ruslan Kravchenko
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa