Schools in occupied territories are forced to switch to MAX messenger - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation administrations are intensifying digital control over the educational process, forcing schools and families to connect to the Russian messenger MAX. This is reported by sources from the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

According to their data, the occupation "department of education" instructed educational institutions to provide nominal lists of teachers, students, and parents, indicating who has already connected to the service and who has not.

The CNS notes that this is effectively about the forced inclusion of all participants in the educational process into a single digital circuit, which allows tracking communications and activity.

According to sources, in Makiivka, a so-called loyalty passport was created for each school, showing the percentage of connected and active users. Based on these indicators, the occupiers, according to the CNS, form an internal rating of institutions.

Control over reporting is carried out by the digitalization unit of the occupation administration. The CNS emphasizes that the goal of such actions is maximum coverage and technical control over schools and families in the TOT.

