The bill on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading

The draft Law on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading based on the results of joint work of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military intelligence agencies. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The document defines the legal and organizational principles for the formation of a separate military and technical organizational structure within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with NATO standards, which will be responsible for the state's cyber defense, protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in cyberspace.

The draft law stipulates that the main tasks of the Cyber Forces will be to build up and effectively apply cyber deterrence capabilities, conduct military cyber operations, gain and maintain superiority over the enemy in cyberspace, weaken its capabilities through operations in the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace, as well as protect the information and communication systems of the defense forces.

The General Staff emphasizes that in the context of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, cyberspace is one of the key domains of modern warfare. The institutionalization of the Cyber Forces as a separate branch of service should ensure systematicity, centralized management, development of capabilities, and increased effectiveness of the state's cyber defense.

Recall

