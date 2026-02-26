The bill on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
02:09 PM • 4020 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 12630 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 11463 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 58941 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 35718 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 48127 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61938 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53009 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 63523 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31747 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
75%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 7034 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 32851 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 31630 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 32293 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 10202 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 12630 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 10309 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 58941 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 63523 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 68561 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Sumy
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 31708 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 47108 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 49838 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 54682 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 54791 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

The bill on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The bill on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading. It defines the legal and organizational principles for forming a separate military structure according to NATO standards for the state's cyber defense.

The bill on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading

The draft Law on the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been finalized for the second reading based on the results of joint work of the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military intelligence agencies. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The document defines the legal and organizational principles for the formation of a separate military and technical organizational structure within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with NATO standards, which will be responsible for the state's cyber defense, protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in cyberspace.

The draft law stipulates that the main tasks of the Cyber Forces will be to build up and effectively apply cyber deterrence capabilities, conduct military cyber operations, gain and maintain superiority over the enemy in cyberspace, weaken its capabilities through operations in the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace, as well as protect the information and communication systems of the defense forces.

The General Staff emphasizes that in the context of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, cyberspace is one of the key domains of modern warfare. The institutionalization of the Cyber Forces as a separate branch of service should ensure systematicity, centralized management, development of capabilities, and increased effectiveness of the state's cyber defense.

Recall

Over the past day, February 25, there were 235 combat engagements on the front line. The enemy launched one missile strike, 68 air strikes, and used 5271 kamikaze drones.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsTechnologies
Cyberattack
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Ukraine