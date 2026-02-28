Internet disappears in Iran amid Israeli and US strikes

Photo: freepik

Iran is experiencing an almost complete internet shutdown, with connectivity levels dropping to 4% of normal. This is according to NetBlocks data, reported by UNN.

Details

Network data shows that Iran is currently experiencing an almost complete internet shutdown, with nationwide connectivity at 4% of normal levels. The incident occurred amid US and Israeli military operations and is consistent with measures taken during last year's war with Israel. - the report states.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions rocked the center of Iran's capital. It was later revealed that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It was later revealed that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that Iran's terrorist regime should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.