Russia is spying on Estonian energy facilities using airships. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

The Russian Federation uses aerostats with reconnaissance equipment for round-the-clock monitoring of power plants and shale quarries of the Eesti Energia concern in the border county of Ida-Virumaa. This approach allows collecting detailed intelligence data without directly violating NATO airspace. - the message says.

According to the agency, the surveillance serves several purposes at once: collecting data for preparing potential sabotage and cyberattacks, as well as psychological pressure on employees of strategic enterprises. This forces the Estonian side to implement additional security protocols, which automatically increases the costs of European partners to protect their own energy independence.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that such activity indicates the evolution of the Kremlin's hybrid methods aimed at identifying vulnerabilities in the Baltic energy system — especially during its integration into European energy networks.

The agency adds that systemic infrastructure espionage is part of a broader strategy to destabilize Europe's energy sector and increase the political and economic cost of supporting Ukraine for EU governments.

