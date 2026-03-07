$43.810.0050.900.00
01:30 PM • 12584 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
12:32 PM • 26640 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 20633 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 22893 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 42538 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 54281 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 61397 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44324 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 82389 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30231 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Exclusives
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russia spies on Estonian energy with airships - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

The Russian Federation uses airships to monitor Eesti Energia facilities near the NATO border. The goal is to prepare sabotage and exert psychological pressure on employees.

Russia spies on Estonian energy with airships - CPD

Russia is spying on Estonian energy facilities using airships. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

The Russian Federation uses aerostats with reconnaissance equipment for round-the-clock monitoring of power plants and shale quarries of the Eesti Energia concern in the border county of Ida-Virumaa. This approach allows collecting detailed intelligence data without directly violating NATO airspace.

- the message says.

According to the agency, the surveillance serves several purposes at once: collecting data for preparing potential sabotage and cyberattacks, as well as psychological pressure on employees of strategic enterprises. This forces the Estonian side to implement additional security protocols, which automatically increases the costs of European partners to protect their own energy independence.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that such activity indicates the evolution of the Kremlin's hybrid methods aimed at identifying vulnerabilities in the Baltic energy system — especially during its integration into European energy networks.

The agency adds that systemic infrastructure espionage is part of a broader strategy to destabilize Europe's energy sector and increase the political and economic cost of supporting Ukraine for EU governments.

Man detained in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia: he was taken into custody09.01.26, 22:15 • 4093 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
NATO
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine