Australia and New Zealand strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide new aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Australia and New Zealand announced new packages of sanctions and additional financial assistance to Kyiv. This happened on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Australia and New Zealand strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide new aid to Ukraine

On the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand announced new sanctions packages and additional financial aid to Kyiv, emphasizing their unwavering support for Ukraine and the need for continued pressure on Moscow. This was reported by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the New Zealand government website, according to UNN.

Details

The Australian government stated that four years of Russian aggression constitute a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, and support for Ukraine remains a principled position for Canberra.

According to the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has already provided Ukraine with over $1.7 billion in aid, of which $1.5 billion is military support. Separately, $40 million was directed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine to help in the face of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

The Australian government announced the introduction of a new package of targeted sanctions against 180 individuals, companies, and vessels of Russia's so-called shadow fleet. This is Australia's largest sanctions package since February 2022.

The new restrictions apply to the financial and banking sectors, defense and aviation industries, oil and gas sector, transport, as well as science and technology. For the first time, Australia also imposed sanctions against cryptocurrency entities that help circumvent international restrictions and finance Russia's military actions.

In addition, Australia, together with international partners, lowered the price cap on Russian oil from $47.60 to $44.10 per barrel to further reduce Moscow's revenue from energy exports. In total, Australia has already imposed over 1,800 sanctions in response to the full-scale war against Ukraine.

In parallel, New Zealand announced new restrictions and aid. The country's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, announced that Wellington would provide an additional $8 million in support to Ukraine and introduce another, the 34th, package of sanctions against Russia.

In particular, $5 million will be allocated for humanitarian aid to international partners working with Ukrainian civilians. The total amount of New Zealand's humanitarian aid to Ukraine over four years has reached $45 million.

Another $3 million will be transferred by the country to the World Bank's trust fund for the recovery, reconstruction, and support of Ukraine's energy resilience.

New Zealand's new sanctions package includes lowering the price cap on Russian oil, imposing restrictions against 100 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, as well as sanctions against entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, alternative payment systems, cybercriminals, and structures associated with the Russian military-industrial complex.

The New Zealand government emphasized that these steps are aimed at reducing oil revenues that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine and demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Both countries called on Russia to immediately end the war, adhere to international law, and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that there are no prerequisites for a quick peace in Russia's war against Ukraine. He noted that Moscow has no real desire for a peaceful settlement, but Ukraine is making progress.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

