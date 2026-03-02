Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces are successfully advancing in the Oleksandrivka direction, methodically dislodging Russian occupiers from fortified positions. As of now, Ukrainian paratroopers have already liberated nine settlements, three more have been completely cleared of the enemy, and the operation to de-occupy further territories is in an active phase. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since the start of the offensive operation on January 29, 2026, Russian invaders have suffered colossal losses, totaling over 6.5 thousand personnel, of which 4355 are irrecoverable.

A significant stage of the offensive was the restriction of the occupying forces' access to the Starlink network, which significantly undermined their situational awareness and complicated unit command and control.

Despite the enemy's attempts to continue moving, Ukrainian FPV crews and aerial reconnaissance continuously destroy targets, leaving the aggressor no chance for a safe rear.

Statistics of destroyed enemy equipment and weapons

During the battles, the Air Assault Forces units turned hundreds of units of enemy weapons and special equipment into scrap metal. The total losses of enemy equipment in the operation zone amount to 419 units, including:

147 artillery systems and 7 tanks;

14 armored combat vehicles and 242 units of automotive equipment;

611 "wing" type drones and 108 UAV control points;

a significant number of special equipment, air defense systems, and motor vehicles.

According to the Command of the Air Assault Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine firmly hold the initiative and continue the systematic liberation of Ukrainian land, increasing the number of prisoners and destroyed resources of the "axis of evil."

