$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
02:03 PM • 78 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 1906 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 9412 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 17799 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 13573 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 38455 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 71373 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65982 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69791 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 76071 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
Defense Forces liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction and continue the offensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The Defense Forces liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction, and 3 more were completely cleared of the enemy. Since January 29, 2026, Russian invaders have suffered losses of over 6,500 personnel.

Defense Forces liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction and continue the offensive

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces are successfully advancing in the Oleksandrivka direction, methodically dislodging Russian occupiers from fortified positions. As of now, Ukrainian paratroopers have already liberated nine settlements, three more have been completely cleared of the enemy, and the operation to de-occupy further territories is in an active phase. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since the start of the offensive operation on January 29, 2026, Russian invaders have suffered colossal losses, totaling over 6.5 thousand personnel, of which 4355 are irrecoverable.

A significant stage of the offensive was the restriction of the occupying forces' access to the Starlink network, which significantly undermined their situational awareness and complicated unit command and control.

General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, hits on Albashneft refinery02.03.26, 15:14 • 1302 views

Despite the enemy's attempts to continue moving, Ukrainian FPV crews and aerial reconnaissance continuously destroy targets, leaving the aggressor no chance for a safe rear.

Statistics of destroyed enemy equipment and weapons

During the battles, the Air Assault Forces units turned hundreds of units of enemy weapons and special equipment into scrap metal. The total losses of enemy equipment in the operation zone amount to 419 units, including:

  • 147 artillery systems and 7 tanks;
    • 14 armored combat vehicles and 242 units of automotive equipment;
      • 611 "wing" type drones and 108 UAV control points;
        • a significant number of special equipment, air defense systems, and motor vehicles.

          According to the Command of the Air Assault Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine firmly hold the initiative and continue the systematic liberation of Ukrainian land, increasing the number of prisoners and destroyed resources of the "axis of evil."

          "Battle for Winter": AFU destroyed more Russian soldiers in 3 months than the aggressor could deploy – Syrskyi02.03.26, 14:20 • 1858 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Cyberattack
          Village
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Starlink
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Armed Forces of Ukraine