Exclusive
12:02 PM • 5162 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 13527 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 11078 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 36307 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 69569 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 64817 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69108 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75737 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75661 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 79031 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 13552 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, hits on Albashneft refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Shesharis oil terminal and the Novorossiysk naval base on March 2. The destruction of tanks at the Albashneft refinery on February 28 was also confirmed.

General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, hits on Albashneft refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the oil terminal and naval base of the Russian Federation in Novorossiysk, and clarified the results of hits on the "Albashneft" refinery, UNN writes.

On the night of March 2, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Shesharis" oil terminal and the "Novorossiysk" naval base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory. According to preliminary information, damage to the oil loading berths of the terminal and a radar station from the S-400 complex has been confirmed.

- reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of four RVS-5000 tanks, damage to three RVS-2000 tanks, pipelines, and an underground tank as a result of the strike on February 28, 2026, on the "Albashneft" oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been confirmed.

- stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in Russia - sources02.03.26, 12:43 • 3042 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system