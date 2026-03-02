General Staff confirms damage to oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, hits on Albashneft refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the oil terminal and naval base of the Russian Federation in Novorossiysk, and clarified the results of hits on the "Albashneft" refinery, UNN writes.

On the night of March 2, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Shesharis" oil terminal and the "Novorossiysk" naval base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory. According to preliminary information, damage to the oil loading berths of the terminal and a radar station from the S-400 complex has been confirmed. - reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified.

In addition, the destruction of four RVS-5000 tanks, damage to three RVS-2000 tanks, pipelines, and an underground tank as a result of the strike on February 28, 2026, on the "Albashneft" oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. - stated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

