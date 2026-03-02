$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in the Russian Federation - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense systems, and six oil loading berths in the port of Novorossiysk. A large-scale fire broke out in the port.

SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in the Russian Federation - sources

The SBU, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck military ships, air defense systems, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk, sources told UNN.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces (State Border Guard Service, Main Intelligence Directorate, Security Service of Ukraine, and Special Operations Forces), staged a spectacular 'cotton' at military and oil facilities of the Novorossiysk port, which are involved in the war against Ukraine."

According to preliminary data provided by the UNN interlocutor, "SBU drones hit: military ships, the 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300 PMU-2 'Favorit' complex, the 'Pantsir-S2' anti-aircraft missile and gun system, six out of seven oil loading jetties at the 'Sheskharis' oil terminal."

Since night, a large-scale fire has been raging in the port, according to the source.

This terminal, as the interlocutor noted, is one of the largest oil loading complexes for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of Russia. It supplies fuel to Russian groups fighting in Ukraine.

"The SBU continues its systematic work to weaken the enemy's military, financial, and logistical potential. Each such special operation directly affects the Russians' ability to conduct hostilities and receive petrodollar revenues to the budget. The season of spring 'cotton' has begun," an informed source in the SBU reported.

Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia
01.03.26, 23:28

Pavlo Bashynskyi

