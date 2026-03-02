SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in the Russian Federation - sources

The SBU, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck military ships, air defense systems, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk, sources told UNN.

According to the UNN interlocutor, "drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces (State Border Guard Service, Main Intelligence Directorate, Security Service of Ukraine, and Special Operations Forces), staged a spectacular 'cotton' at military and oil facilities of the Novorossiysk port, which are involved in the war against Ukraine."

According to preliminary data provided by the UNN interlocutor, "SBU drones hit: military ships, the 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300 PMU-2 'Favorit' complex, the 'Pantsir-S2' anti-aircraft missile and gun system, six out of seven oil loading jetties at the 'Sheskharis' oil terminal."

Since night, a large-scale fire has been raging in the port, according to the source.

This terminal, as the interlocutor noted, is one of the largest oil loading complexes for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in the south of Russia. It supplies fuel to Russian groups fighting in Ukraine.

"The SBU continues its systematic work to weaken the enemy's military, financial, and logistical potential. Each such special operation directly affects the Russians' ability to conduct hostilities and receive petrodollar revenues to the budget. The season of spring 'cotton' has begun," an informed source in the SBU reported.

