Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia

08:23 PM • 2998 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 10195 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 13037 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 22593 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 39293 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 57360 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 64759 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74858 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76488 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72970 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 10707 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 9708 views
Zelenskyy calls for confiscation of Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers after Belgian operationMarch 1, 01:28 PM • 7606 views
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strikeMarch 1, 02:27 PM • 8882 views
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missilesMarch 1, 02:50 PM • 8122 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 86540 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 91539 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 76459 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 78974 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 79242 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 45212 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 43825 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 41224 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 40403 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53950 views
Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk. A lot of smoke is observed in the area of the oil terminal.

Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia

On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that a lot of smoke is observed in the area of the oil terminal.

Port of Novorossiysk .. UAV attack

- reads the caption to one of the videos.

Recall

The US officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, have affected American investments in Kazakhstan. This is due to the interests of American companies in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador25.02.26, 09:00 • 25431 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents