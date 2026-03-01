Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia

On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that a lot of smoke is observed in the area of the oil terminal.

Port of Novorossiysk .. UAV attack - reads the caption to one of the videos.



Recall

The US officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, have affected American investments in Kazakhstan. This is due to the interests of American companies in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador