Drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Novorossiysk. A lot of smoke is observed in the area of the oil terminal.
Details
It is noted that a lot of smoke is observed in the area of the oil terminal.
Port of Novorossiysk .. UAV attack
Recall
The US officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, have affected American investments in Kazakhstan. This is due to the interests of American companies in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
