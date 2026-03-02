"Battle for Winter": AFU destroyed more Russian soldiers in 3 months than the aggressor could deploy – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the successful completion of the winter defensive operation, during which the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able not only to contain the massive offensive of the aggressor but also to regain control over significant territories. The general shared the information on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that in February 2026, for the first time since the Battle of Kursk, Ukrainian troops recaptured more positions than the enemy was able to occupy. Despite fierce battles in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad direction and enemy attempts to break through to Kupyansk, the Ukrainian army maintained its resilience, eliminating more Russian soldiers over the winter than the enemy was able to mobilize into its ranks.

Record losses of Russian invaders over three winter months

Over the three winter months, we eliminated more enemy soldiers than the enemy brought into its ranks – Syrskyi noted.

According to the published data, the total losses of the enemy during the winter period reached critical levels. In three months, the enemy lost about 92,850 servicemen, which averages more than a thousand people per day. The statistics of destroyed equipment are as follows:

322 tanks and 430 armored combat vehicles;

2,967 artillery systems and 110 MLRS units;

55 air defense systems;

5 aircraft and 1 helicopter;

65,269 operational-tactical level drones;

one warship and one submarine each;

11,927 units of automotive equipment and 65 units of special equipment.

Active actions at the front and holding strategic positions

Syrskyi noted the effectiveness of Ukrainian units in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting successful counter-offensive actions.

Special attention was paid to the situation in Kupyansk, where the Defense Forces are only strengthening control and methodically destroying groups of enemy saboteurs, despite fake statements by Russian propaganda about the successes of the occupiers.

I thank Ukrainians for their resilience and support for the army. I am sincerely grateful to the Ukrainian soldiers, thanks to whom we endured this difficult winter – the commander of the troops concluded.

