In Kyiv, car wash employees were detained for stealing almost a million hryvnias from a client's car

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 7014 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 9082 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 11188 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 18815 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 18771 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23200 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21178 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18746 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22820 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29458 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 18886 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 19289 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhoto10:09 AM • 6166 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 11950 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 12314 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 7014 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 18815 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 45137 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 55175 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 72756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Mykhailo Fedorov
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 18374 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21999 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 24432 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28709 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 37039 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Heating

In Kyiv, car wash employees were detained for stealing almost a million hryvnias from a client's car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In Kyiv, two car wash employees were detained for stealing USD 22,500 and EUR 1,700 from a client's car. Most of the stolen funds have been recovered and returned to the owner.

In Kyiv, car wash employees were detained for stealing almost a million hryvnias from a client's car

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two car wash employees suspected of stealing money from a client's car. The amount in question is 22,500 US dollars and 1,700 euros, which is equivalent to almost one million hryvnias. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a Kyiv resident, during a night air raid alert, took all her savings from home and went down to the parking lot, where she waited out the danger in her car. Later, she took the car to a car wash, leaving the money in the trunk, and after the car was serviced, she discovered that part of the money left behind was missing.

"A local resident contacted the Solomianskyi police department with a statement about theft. The woman reported that after visiting a car wash, she discovered that about one million hryvnias had disappeared from the trunk of her car. An investigative and operational group went to the scene to clarify the circumstances. Law enforcement officers established that two car wash employees – a 29-year-old and a 33-year-old man – were involved in the crime. During their shift, they noticed money in the car's trunk and decided to appropriate part of it. Thus, the suspects took 22,500 dollars and 1,700 euros, which they later divided among themselves," the police statement said.

The police detained both men in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and most of the stolen amount was seized and returned to the owner, while the rest was spent by the perpetrators.

"Investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – theft committed under martial law. The most severe punishment provided by the sanction of the article is up to eight years of imprisonment," the post says.

Recall

In Ukraine, an investigation into a cybercrime of over UAH 127 million through interference in the "Client-Bank" of enterprises is ongoing. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, a person hiding abroad has been notified of suspicion.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Cyberattack
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv