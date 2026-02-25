In Kyiv, car wash employees were detained for stealing almost a million hryvnias from a client's car

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two car wash employees suspected of stealing money from a client's car. The amount in question is 22,500 US dollars and 1,700 euros, which is equivalent to almost one million hryvnias. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a Kyiv resident, during a night air raid alert, took all her savings from home and went down to the parking lot, where she waited out the danger in her car. Later, she took the car to a car wash, leaving the money in the trunk, and after the car was serviced, she discovered that part of the money left behind was missing.

"A local resident contacted the Solomianskyi police department with a statement about theft. The woman reported that after visiting a car wash, she discovered that about one million hryvnias had disappeared from the trunk of her car. An investigative and operational group went to the scene to clarify the circumstances. Law enforcement officers established that two car wash employees – a 29-year-old and a 33-year-old man – were involved in the crime. During their shift, they noticed money in the car's trunk and decided to appropriate part of it. Thus, the suspects took 22,500 dollars and 1,700 euros, which they later divided among themselves," the police statement said.

The police detained both men in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and most of the stolen amount was seized and returned to the owner, while the rest was spent by the perpetrators.

"Investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – theft committed under martial law. The most severe punishment provided by the sanction of the article is up to eight years of imprisonment," the post says.

Recall

