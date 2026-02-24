The US expanded its sanctions list against Russia due to cybersecurity threats

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
06:45 PM • 3152 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 5384 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 5432 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 6564 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 9964 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 12042 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 13018 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12662 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22074 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13409 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
93%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest MemorandumFebruary 24, 10:17 AM • 5344 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16209 views
US auditors published a report on Ukrainian grant activists: they turned reforms into their own earnings, - lawyer02:46 PM • 4636 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10532 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5520 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 22072 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 33300 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 51645 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 70222 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 73094 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belarus
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhoto07:45 PM • 292 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 5674 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10613 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 16290 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27265 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

The US expanded its sanctions list against Russia due to cybersecurity threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The US imposed new sanctions against three Russian companies and four individuals due to cybersecurity threats. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on transactions with them.

The US expanded its sanctions list against Russia due to cybersecurity threats

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has officially announced new restrictions on a number of individuals and entities associated with the Russian Federation. The decision is aimed at blocking the activities of structures and specialists whose actions pose a direct threat to international digital security and critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Three specialized organizations have been added to the updated sanctions list: Advance Security Solutions, Matrix, and Operation Zero. The American agency considers these companies to be involved in the development or facilitation of malicious cyber technologies.

EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia will be adopted, it's a matter of time - European Commission President24.02.26, 17:59 • 1930 views

The sanctions provide for the freezing of all assets of the specified structures in the United States and a complete ban for American citizens and companies on conducting any financial or technological operations with them.

Personal sanctions against specialists and managers

In addition to organizations, four individuals were directly sanctioned by Washington: Oleg Kucherov, Azizjon Mamashoev, Maryna Vasanovych, and Serhii Zeleniuk. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, these individuals are involved in activities that undermine global network security in the aggressor's interests.

The implementation of these measures is part of a broader U.S. strategy to curb Russian influence in cyberspace and stop the illegal use of information technologies for warfare and espionage.

Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors24.02.26, 20:34 • 5380 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United States Department of the Treasury
United States