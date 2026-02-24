The US expanded its sanctions list against Russia due to cybersecurity threats

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has officially announced new restrictions on a number of individuals and entities associated with the Russian Federation. The decision is aimed at blocking the activities of structures and specialists whose actions pose a direct threat to international digital security and critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Three specialized organizations have been added to the updated sanctions list: Advance Security Solutions, Matrix, and Operation Zero. The American agency considers these companies to be involved in the development or facilitation of malicious cyber technologies.

The sanctions provide for the freezing of all assets of the specified structures in the United States and a complete ban for American citizens and companies on conducting any financial or technological operations with them.

Personal sanctions against specialists and managers

In addition to organizations, four individuals were directly sanctioned by Washington: Oleg Kucherov, Azizjon Mamashoev, Maryna Vasanovych, and Serhii Zeleniuk. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, these individuals are involved in activities that undermine global network security in the aggressor's interests.

The implementation of these measures is part of a broader U.S. strategy to curb Russian influence in cyberspace and stop the illegal use of information technologies for warfare and espionage.

