EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia will be adopted, it's a matter of time - European Commission President

The European Union is working on preparing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, and its adoption is a matter of time, despite the complexity of negotiations and the need for a unanimous decision. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on February 24, UNN reports.

According to her, sanction decisions in the EU are made unanimously, and this principle will remain unchanged.

At the same time, she emphasized that the work on the previous, 19th package of sanctions, was also not easy, but ended successfully.

None of these processes were easy when we negotiated any of the packages. But, based on the experience of the previous 19th package, I am confident that we will also adopt the 20th one. - she noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the new package of sanctions should be adopted as soon as possible, given the common goal of the partners - to reduce Russia's income and weaken its war machine.

It's only a matter of time. It has to happen as soon as possible. We, of course, feel this pressure - to ensure this as soon as possible. - she added.

In a resolution dated February 24, 2026, the European Parliament recognized Russia and Belarus as fully responsible for the war in Ukraine and called for stronger sanctions. MEPs demand that Russia immediately cease hostilities, withdraw troops, and release deported persons.