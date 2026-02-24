Cybercrime of over UAH 127 million: 21-year-old Ukrainian hiding in Germany served with notice of suspicion

In Ukraine, an investigation into a cybercrime exceeding UAH 127 million is ongoing due to interference with enterprises' "Client-Bank" system. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a person hiding abroad has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation of a large-scale cybercrime related to the illegal seizure of funds from enterprises is ongoing.

According to the investigation, on November 12, 2025, a group of individuals, by unauthorized interference with the operation of the "Client-Bank" remote banking system, transferred funds from the accounts of two companies.

Almost UAH 48.8 million was withdrawn from the account of one enterprise, and more than UAH 78.4 million from the account of another. The total amount of damages is over UAH 127.2 million.

During the investigation, the accounts to which the funds were illegally transferred were seized.

By decision of the investigating judge, part of the funds, amounting to over UAH 53.6 million, was returned to the affected enterprises.

Law enforcement officers identified one of the probable participants in the crime. He turned out to be a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine who is in the Federal Republic of Germany. He was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of unauthorized interference with information systems, theft on an especially large scale, and legalization of criminally obtained funds, under Part 5 of Art. 361, Part 5 of Art. 185, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of declaring the suspect internationally wanted and conducting a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) against him is being resolved.

