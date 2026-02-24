Cybercrime of over UAH 127 million: 21-year-old Ukrainian hiding in Germany served with notice of suspicion

$43.300.02
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 3304 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 3746 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 5132 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 8976 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11783 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12766 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12561 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21455 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13320 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 23841 views
Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest MemorandumFebruary 24, 10:17 AM • 4468 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15494 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 9612 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 4206 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21455 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 32741 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 51146 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 69792 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 72676 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 4216 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 9620 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15499 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27036 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24739 views
Cybercrime of over UAH 127 million: 21-year-old Ukrainian hiding in Germany served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A cybercrime of over UAH 127 million is being investigated in Ukraine due to interference with enterprises' "Client-Bank" system. A person hiding abroad has been served with a notice of suspicion.

Cybercrime of over UAH 127 million: 21-year-old Ukrainian hiding in Germany served with notice of suspicion

In Ukraine, an investigation into a cybercrime exceeding UAH 127 million is ongoing due to interference with enterprises' "Client-Bank" system. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a person hiding abroad has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the pre-trial investigation of a large-scale cybercrime related to the illegal seizure of funds from enterprises is ongoing.

According to the investigation, on November 12, 2025, a group of individuals, by unauthorized interference with the operation of the "Client-Bank" remote banking system, transferred funds from the accounts of two companies.

Almost UAH 48.8 million was withdrawn from the account of one enterprise, and more than UAH 78.4 million from the account of another. The total amount of damages is over UAH 127.2 million.

During the investigation, the accounts to which the funds were illegally transferred were seized. 

Millions of hryvnias stolen from Ukrainian companies' accounts: group of cybercriminals detained14.07.25, 17:27 • 6066 views

By decision of the investigating judge, part of the funds, amounting to over UAH 53.6 million, was returned to the affected enterprises.

Law enforcement officers identified one of the probable participants in the crime. He turned out to be a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine who is in the Federal Republic of Germany. He was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of unauthorized interference with information systems, theft on an especially large scale, and legalization of criminally obtained funds, under Part 5 of Art. 361, Part 5 of Art. 185, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the issue of declaring the suspect internationally wanted and conducting a special pre-trial investigation (in absentia) against him is being resolved.

Ukraine and the USA strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and countering the supply of components to the Russian Federation - Kravchenko23.09.25, 15:22 • 2663 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Cyberattack
Germany
Ukraine