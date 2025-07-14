Millions of hryvnias stolen from Ukrainian companies' accounts: group of cybercriminals detained

Employees of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, together with operational officers of the Cybercrime Counteraction Department of the National Police, exposed an organized group of individuals – its members stole funds in Ukraine by infecting the computers of accountants of Ukrainian firms with malicious software. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the organized criminal group consisted of three individuals. They used malicious software to attack the accounting system of legal entities. Having gained hidden remote access to accounting computers from users, the attackers transferred funds to pre-prepared controlled accounts of individual entrepreneurs. This was done under the pretext of payment for services rendered – subsequently, the defendants cashed out the stolen money.

In this way, the attackers stole almost 4 million hryvnias from the accounts of Ukrainian business entities, including a number of leading industrial enterprises.

Currently, the defendants have been charged under Part 5 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Theft committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years.

One of the defendants was remanded in custody.

