To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2054 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10152 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18847 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20980 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19410 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25222 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27158 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34036 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38782 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35683 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Millions of hryvnias stolen from Ukrainian companies' accounts: group of cybercriminals detained

Kyiv • UNN

 2198 views

Law enforcement officers exposed an organized group that stole almost 4 million hryvnias from the accounts of Ukrainian enterprises. The attackers infected accountants' computers with malicious software.

Millions of hryvnias stolen from Ukrainian companies' accounts: group of cybercriminals detained

Employees of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, together with operational officers of the Cybercrime Counteraction Department of the National Police, exposed an organized group of individuals – its members stole funds in Ukraine by infecting the computers of accountants of Ukrainian firms with malicious software. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the organized criminal group consisted of three individuals. They used malicious software to attack the accounting system of legal entities. Having gained hidden remote access to accounting computers from users, the attackers transferred funds to pre-prepared controlled accounts of individual entrepreneurs. This was done under the pretext of payment for services rendered – subsequently, the defendants cashed out the stolen money.

In this way, the attackers stole almost 4 million hryvnias from the accounts of Ukrainian business entities, including a number of leading industrial enterprises.

Currently, the defendants have been charged under Part 5 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Theft committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years.

One of the defendants was remanded in custody.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

