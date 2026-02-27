Ukrenergo warns of malware distribution disguised as outage schedules

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" has detected another wave of fraudulent activities aimed at stealing user data through emails. Attackers are sending messages with subjects like "Outage Schedule" or "Updated Restriction Schedule," which contain attached files with dangerous viruses. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The emails come from a fake address, [email protected], and fraudsters often include the company's real addresses in the CC field to lull the recipient into a false sense of security.

Cybersecurity experts strongly recommend that if you receive such an email, do not download any files, do not click on links, and immediately delete the message. If a file was opened, it is urgent to check the device with antivirus software to prevent the spread of the threat.

Official sources of information

Ukrenergo emphasizes that current information about the energy system's status and restriction schedules is published exclusively on the company's official social media pages and on the websites of regional power distribution companies. Users are advised to trust only verified resources and avoid any downloads from unofficial mail. The energy company continues to monitor the situation and urges reporting new cases of phishing attacks for prompt response.

