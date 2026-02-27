Ukrenergo warns of malware distribution disguised as outage schedules

$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 16448 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 26761 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 29684 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 35794 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50265 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44929 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38748 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33073 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 53118 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - media
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
Ukrenergo warns of malware distribution disguised as outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukrenergo has detected fraudulent emails containing viruses disguised as outage schedules. The company urges users not to open files and to check their devices with antivirus software.

Ukrenergo warns of malware distribution disguised as outage schedules

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" has detected another wave of fraudulent activities aimed at stealing user data through emails. Attackers are sending messages with subjects like "Outage Schedule" or "Updated Restriction Schedule," which contain attached files with dangerous viruses. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The emails come from a fake address, [email protected], and fraudsters often include the company's real addresses in the CC field to lull the recipient into a false sense of security.

Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks21.02.26, 02:30 • 4962 views

Cybersecurity experts strongly recommend that if you receive such an email, do not download any files, do not click on links, and immediately delete the message. If a file was opened, it is urgent to check the device with antivirus software to prevent the spread of the threat.

Official sources of information

Ukrenergo emphasizes that current information about the energy system's status and restriction schedules is published exclusively on the company's official social media pages and on the websites of regional power distribution companies. Users are advised to trust only verified resources and avoid any downloads from unofficial mail. The energy company continues to monitor the situation and urges reporting new cases of phishing attacks for prompt response.

February 28, hourly power outages will continue throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo27.02.26, 20:14 • 1304 views

Stepan Haftko

