February 28, hourly power outages will continue throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" warned about the application of electricity consumption restrictions throughout Saturday in most regions of the country. The decision is due to significant damage to generation and transmission facilities as a result of the latest massive attacks by Russian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The company's specialists note that the power deficit in the system remains critical, which forces the introduction of schedules for both household and industrial consumers.

The measures on February 28 provide for the operation of hourly outage schedules (HOS) for the population and separate power limitation schedules for large enterprises.

Energy workers explain that the consequences of missile and drone strikes do not allow for uninterrupted power supply in full, especially during peak loads. Citizens are asked to check current schedules in advance on the resources of local oblenergos, as the situation in the energy system may change depending on the pace of restoration work and weather conditions.

Outage schedules for each region can be checked on our website.

