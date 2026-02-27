$43.210.03
uk
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 13550 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 23965 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 26863 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 33908 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 49230 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44253 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38474 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32872 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52902 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
February 28, hourly power outages will continue throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On February 28, Ukrenergo will continue hourly power outages throughout Ukraine due to significant damage to generation and transmission facilities. The power deficit remains critical, so schedules will apply to household and industrial consumers.

February 28, hourly power outages will continue throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" warned about the application of electricity consumption restrictions throughout Saturday in most regions of the country. The decision is due to significant damage to generation and transmission facilities as a result of the latest massive attacks by Russian troops. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The company's specialists note that the power deficit in the system remains critical, which forces the introduction of schedules for both household and industrial consumers.

The measures on February 28 provide for the operation of hourly outage schedules (HOS) for the population and separate power limitation schedules for large enterprises.

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas26.02.26, 11:28 • 4328 views

Energy workers explain that the consequences of missile and drone strikes do not allow for uninterrupted power supply in full, especially during peak loads. Citizens are asked to check current schedules in advance on the resources of local oblenergos, as the situation in the energy system may change depending on the pace of restoration work and weather conditions.

Outage schedules for each region can be checked on our website

Some residents in six regions are without electricity after enemy attacks; emergency blackouts in certain areas27.02.26, 11:40 • 3490 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo