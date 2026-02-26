Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
08:55 AM • 1962 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 17820 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 33323 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 29734 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 27675 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 23728 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18529 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 38940 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19367 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18474 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
72%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The TelegraphFebruary 26, 12:27 AM • 17476 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first detailsFebruary 26, 01:25 AM • 15518 views
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 13584 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 12156 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes04:58 AM • 5678 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 38943 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 43573 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 26817 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 63315 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 72453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 790 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 27864 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 31627 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 35641 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 37251 views
Actual
Heating
The Diplomat
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Russia launched a massive attack on energy facilities in several regions, leaving some residents in 6 regions without power. Most regions are experiencing hourly blackouts, while some have intensified outages.

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas

The Russian Federation launched another massive attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine; as of this morning, there are power outages in 6 regions, and in most regions, there are scheduled blackouts, which have been intensified in some regions after the latest Russian strike, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

During the night and morning, the enemy launched a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

"During the night and morning, the enemy launched another massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo added.

As indicated, emergency recovery work has already begun wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers, the ministry noted, are doing everything possible to restore the enemy-damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises," the Ministry of Energy reported.

In some regions, after the latest combined missile and drone strike, consumption restriction measures have been forcibly intensified today.

- noted Ukrenergo.

As Ukrenergo indicated, electricity consumption has decreased. In regions where hourly blackouts are applied, the need for economical energy consumption remains.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations26.02.26, 10:06 • 2330 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine