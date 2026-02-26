Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, 6 regions are experiencing power outages, with intensified blackouts in some areas

The Russian Federation launched another massive attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine; as of this morning, there are power outages in 6 regions, and in most regions, there are scheduled blackouts, which have been intensified in some regions after the latest Russian strike, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

During the night and morning, the enemy launched a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

"During the night and morning, the enemy launched another massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo added.

As indicated, emergency recovery work has already begun wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers, the ministry noted, are doing everything possible to restore the enemy-damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises," the Ministry of Energy reported.

In some regions, after the latest combined missile and drone strike, consumption restriction measures have been forcibly intensified today. - noted Ukrenergo.

As Ukrenergo indicated, electricity consumption has decreased. In regions where hourly blackouts are applied, the need for economical energy consumption remains.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations